SIGNA to Build Elbtower Based on Design by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin

SIGNA to build Elbtower in Hamburg , the project of the century

Outstanding design by David Chipperfield Architects impresses jury consisting of architects, city planners and real estate professionals

Spectacular high-rise, with completion planned for mid- 2025, will be 233.30 metres high, making it the tallest building in the Hanseatic city

The contract was awarded based on architectural quality, reliability, financial solidity and proven experience with similar complex projects

Existing SIGNA portfolio in Hamburg , including Alsterhaus, Alsterkaden and Kaufmannshaus, is expanded by the Elbtower, the project of the century

Just one year after the first announcement regarding Hamburg's skyscraper plans next to the Elbe Bridges in HafenCity, the city has decided to build the Elbtower. On February 8th, 2018, at the Town Hall, Hamburg's First Mayor Olaf Scholz, joined by Senator Dorothee Stapelfeldt, Prof. Jürgen Bruns-Berentelg, Chairman of the Board of HafenCity Hamburg GmbH, Christoph Felger, Partner and Design Director at David Chipperfield Architects Berlin, Hamburg's Chief Planning Director Franz-Josef Höing, and Timo Herzberg, CEO of SIGNA Prime Selection AG, presented the new builder SIGNA, the architectural design by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin, as well as the use and implementation concept for Hamburg's future tallest building.

"Hamburg, with its long history and high appeal, is getting a new urban landmark with the Elbtower," Timo Herzerg said. "The aim of the project is to create a place that appeals to and unites all of society, through the creation of spatial and functional structures that allow for a variety of forms of work and uses. We are proud that we received a unanimous vote from the jury for our spectacular design and concept."

In the coming years, SIGNA Prime Selection AG will build the Elbtower based on plans by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin as a landmark high-rise building right next to the Elbe Bridges. Construction will start in early 2021 and completion is planned for mid-2025. The Elbtower, which will be 233 metres high, will become an unmistakable point of focus in Hamburg. The Elbtower represents both a culmination of the HafenCity development and, at the same time, the prelude to the entrance into Hamburg's city centre. Together with the new Elbbrücken subway and urban railway station, it will become a new urban hub that will be reachable from the future urban development areas of Billebogen and Grasbrook.

"We are very pleased that we won the bidding process for the Elbtower together with SIGNA and that we have the opportunity to work in Hamburg again, especially in such an important location," David Chipperfield said. "As architects, we are increasingly aware that the city depends on the quality of private construction projects to create a strong social dimension that addresses the complexity of the city. We are very happy to take on this responsibility with the Elbtower project."

For the "Elbtower" high-rise project, a single-phase builder selection process was carried out. The process was successfully completed in just nine months. The tender phase started on 31 May 2017. An interdisciplinary, independent jury selected the three applicants, and HafenCity Hamburg GmbH then started negotiations with them in November 2017, following the approval of the Supervisory Board.

As part of a final jury decision on 31 January 2018, SIGNA stood out from its other two competitors and was selected as the future builder. The jury was impressed with the fact that the design by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin fits in very well with Hamburg's architectural culture and famous city silhouette. Consisting of architects, city planners and real estate professionals, the jury unanimously voted for the design by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin.

Supported by the design by David Chipperfield Architects Berlin, who also designed the Kaufhaus Tyrol in Innsbruck and the WaltherPark Project in Bolzano for SIGNA, and who were also responsible for the design of the Nobel Center in Stockholm and the James Simon Gallery in Berlin, SIGNA prevailed in the complex selection process for the high-rise development next to the Elbe Bridges.

In addition, SIGNA impressed with the resilience of its financing through high equity capital backing, with financial solidity and rich experience with similar complex projects.

On February 6th, 2018, the Supervisory Board approved the project and the notarial certificate was drawn up. The validity of the contract requires the approval of the Hamburg Parliament, which is expected to come to a decision in this matter in late summer 2018.

