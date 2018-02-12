Outokumpu Oyj Press release February 12, 2018 at 10.00 am EET



Outokumpu, IMS group and Sidenor announced today an agreement where IMS will act as an exclusive distributor of Prodec high machinability round bars in key European countries including Germany, Denmark, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy. The companies announced last year a similar contract for Belgium and the Netherlands.



With the agreement Outokumpu and Sidenor provide Prodec high machinability round bars covering the full dimension range from 6 to 230mm.



IMS group is a leading European special and stainless steel bar distributor with 49 distribution centres, in more than 10 European countries.



Says John Stansfield, head of sales for Outokumpu Long Products Europe: "This agreement with IMS ensures stainless steel long products customers will have easy access to Prodec stainless steel with a short lead time. We look forward to working and expanding our cooperation with the IMS team to communicate the benefits of Prodec to the machining industry."



Prodec grades offer industry's best machining speeds. According to tests (V15 test), Prodec can improve machining speeds significantly, resulting in a double tool life compared to competing materials in the market. By using Outokumpu Prodec, customers can optimize machining speeds to gain significant cost savings per component (up to 50% savings depending on the application).



IMS will offer Prodec round bars in the complete size range from 6mm to 230mm and beyond if requested. Prodec range is available in grades 304L/4307, 316L/4404 and 303/4305 and 17-4PH. These are suitable for a variety of machining applications such as fasteners, valves, pressure fittings, nuts, bolts and screws, gears, shafts, and bearings.



Outokumpu has a century of experience creating efficient, long-lasting, recyclable stainless steels. The company's global offering includes quality-critical long products for heavy industries. Outokumpu Long Products sites are located in the UK, Sweden and the US, and are well known for high quality products, flexibility and world-class delivery performance.



IMS is a distributor of carbon, alloy, stainless, engineering and tool steels located in several European countries. The IMS group is owned by the Jacquet Metal Service Group. IMS has operated more than 60 years in the steel industry and specialized in customized solutions in the field of stainless steel, steel and aluminum. IMS customers operate amongst others in the field of automotive, food, energy and machining industry.



Sidenor is a steel company, leader in the European steel industry for the production of special steel long products, with production centers in Basque Country, Cantabria and Catalonia as well as business delegations in Germany, France, Italy and the UK. In the stainless steels portfolio Sidenor is focused on the production of hot rolled and peeled bars.



