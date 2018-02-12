Saga has signed a new reinsurance agreement with NewRe and Hannover Re. The FTSE 250 over-50s travel and insurance group has entered into a quota arrangement to cover 80% of the underwriting risk of motor policies of the group's in-house underwriter, AICL, to take effect from 1 February 2019. The new quota share agreement, which provides three years of cover on a rolling basis, adds Hannover Re to its current reinsurance partner NewRe and replaces Saga's existing quota share arrangement which ...

