Stocks finished in the black in another volatile session, albeit less so than on Thursday, with some traders looking out to the following week's release of consumer price data for January as a potentially key event. Analysts at both Deutsche Bank and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch noted the potential importance for financial markets of the next set of CPI figures due out on 14 February. In a research note sent to clients, the latter pointed out how: "Markets stop panicking when central banks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...