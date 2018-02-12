Global Merchants Offer Exclusive Discounts for UnionPay Cardholders During the Chinese New Year

Cardholders may get extra "red packets" when using the UnionPay app

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese New Year has become one of the peaks of global tourism. As estimated by China Tourism Academy and Ctrip, approximately 6.5 million Chinese people will travel abroad this Spring Festival, reaching a record high. The global tourist industry is endeavoring to enhance the travel experiences of Chinese tourists. Merchants in 22 popular tourist destinations outside mainland China will launch exclusive discounts and privileges for UnionPay cardholders during the Chinese New Year, and Chinese tourists may also get "red packets" when paying with UnionPay mobile payment via the UnionPay app.

Enjoy discounts and privileges at renowned merchants across 22 destinations.

The UnionPay acceptance network has expanded to 168 countries and regions, covering over 2.3 million merchants and 1.64 million ATMs outside the Chinese mainland. UnionPay International is improving its global special offer system to enhance cardholders' payment experiences. UnionPay International collaborates with famous merchants in 22 popular destinations outside mainland China to offer up to 30% off for UnionPay cardholders prior to February 28. These merchants cover manytypes of dining, accommodation, shopping, transportation and entertainment, and the UnionPay offers are mostly the best offers available.

This Spring Festival Fiesta has attracted the world's top 10 duty free groups, top 20 shopping brands, top 30 department stores, top 10 Michelin-starred restaurants and top 20 tourism brands to participate. As more and more tourists prefer in-depth travels to experience the local lifestyle, this fiesta also covers entertainment and experienced merchants to provide special offers for UnionPay cardholders.

Get "red packets" when paying with UnionPay QuickPass and QR code

The launch of theUnionPay appfurther promotes the acceptance of UnionPay mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment outside mainland China. Prior to the Chinese New Year on February 15, UnionPay QR code payment, previously available in Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau,will also beaccepted at some popular merchants in Nepal, Kenya, Djibouti, Mauritius, Vietnam and Taiwan, covering department stores, supermarkets, accommodation, dining and tourist attractions. Meanwhile, UnionPay mobile QuickPass is accepted at about one million POS terminals across 18 countries and regions outside mainland China, including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia.

With theUnionPay app, Chinese tourists are not only able to make easy mobile payments, but also enjoy abundant discounts. Prior to March 2, UnionPay cardholders may get incentives via the UnionPay app when paying with UnionPay mobile QuickPass of UnionPay QR code at designated merchants in Singapore, Thailand, Australia and Hong Kong. In addition, cardholders can download the U Plan e-coupons of about 5,000 merchants across 16 overseas countries and regions via the UnionPay app. They can then show the e-coupons, pay with UnionPay cards and enjoy the best discount available at the stores.