Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180209193032_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 4243 Unit price: 9.81941 Euro Volume: 4385 Unit price: 9.90232 Euro Volume: 3988 Unit price: 10.02881 Euro Volume: 2262 Unit price: 9.78868 Euro Volume: 3899 Unit price: 9.73541 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 18777 Volume weighted average price: 9.86210 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-09 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 346 Unit price: 9.89412 Euro Volume: 585 Unit price: 10.01270 Euro Volume: 507 Unit price: 9.78343 Euro Volume: 416 Unit price: 9.73650 Euro Volume: 201 Unit price: 9.82945 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2055 Volume weighted average price: 9.86233 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-09 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 140 Unit price: 9.82536 Euro Volume: 58 Unit price: 9.87879 Euro Volume: 83 Unit price: 10.03867 Euro Volume: 99 Unit price: 9.72409 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 380 Volume weighted average price: 9.85372 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-09 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 416 Unit price: 9.81864 Euro Volume: 211 Unit price: 9.91609 Euro Volume: 344 Unit price: 10.02817 Euro Volume: 144 Unit price: 9.78701 Euro Volume: 586 Unit price: 9.72916 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1701 Volume weighted average price: 9.83960 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-09 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 2087 Unit price: 9.78500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2087 Volume weighted average price: 9.78500 Euro