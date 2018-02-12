

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays Plc. (BARC.L, BCS) said Monday that the Serious Fraud Office charged against Barclays Bank Plc in a case linked to a 2008 fundraisings at the peak of the financial crisis.



Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC intend to defend the respective charges brought against them. Barclays does not expect there to be an impact on its ability to serve its customers and clients as a consequence of the Charge having been brought, Barclays PLC said.



The SFO said the charges relate to financial assistance Barclays Bank Plc gave to Qatar Holding LLC between 1 October and 30 November 2008, which was in the form of a US$3 billion loan for the purpose of directly or indirectly acquiring shares in Barclays Plc.



The charges brought against the holding company, Barclays Plc, and four individuals in June 2017.



A date for the first court appearance will be set in due course, the SFO said.



