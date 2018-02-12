Privinvest Announces Passing Away of Boulos Hankach

BEIRUT, Lebanon, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Privinvest is sad to announce the passing away of one of its key executives and managers. Member of the board, Boulos Hankach, of Lebanon, died in Lebanon on 11 February in the presence of his family.

Mr. Hankach joined the group more than 30 years ago and played a key role in its export success.

During his long career at the heart of the Privinvest Group, Mr. Hankach oversaw the growth of the group and its strong export success in Africa and the Middle East and held a variety of senior executive positions, including Chairman and CEO of Hellenic Shipyards, board member of Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie and General Manager of Abu Dhabi Mar and Privinvest Shipbuilding.

Mr Hankach is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren and will be much missed.

About Privinvest:

Privinvest, headquartered in the Middle East under the direction of CEO Iskandar Safa, has facilities and shipyards in a number of countries including France, Germany and the Middle East. Its core areas of activities are the design and construction of naval and commercial vessels, the supply of integrated systems, support programs for naval fleets, the support and transfer of technology to countries wishing to develop their shipbuilding industry. Ancillary to its shipbuilding activities Privinvest is increasingly involved in the hydrokinetic and turbine industry. Privinvest's shipyards have delivered more than 2,000 vessels and its products are present in more than 40 navies around the world. Currently, besides a number of private customers, the Privinvest group is working for 6 major navies. Privinvest's shipbuilding entities have consistently enjoyed export success and a strong order book from the group's customers worldwide. https://www.privinvest.com/.

