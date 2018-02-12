

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Monday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for January. Prices had climbed 0.8 percent annually in December.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc fell against the greenback and the yen, it recovered from early lows against the euro and the pound.



The Swiss franc was trading at 1.1521 against the euro, 1.2989 against the pound, 0.9394 against the U.S. dollar and 115.58 against the yen as of 3:10 am ET.



