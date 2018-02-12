

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after U.S lawmakers managed to end a brief government shutdown with a bill raising spending caps and funding the government until March 23rd. Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as oil prices rebounded following six straight days of declines.



The Japanese market was closed for the National Foundation Day holiday. Chinese shares rose sharply after taking a beating last week. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 24.27 points or 0.78 percent to 3,154.13, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was little changed in late trade.



Australian shares closed a tad lower as investors waited for U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday for clues to whether the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 17.30 points or 0.30 percent at 5,820.70, dragged down by financials and energy companies. The broader All Ordinaries index also slid 0.30 percent to close at 5,919.70.



Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell modestly while Beach Energy lost 2.5 percent after oil prices slid more than 3 percent on Friday to enter correction mode along with U.S. stocks.



The big four banks fell between half a percent and 0.8 percent as a government-backed probe into the financial services sector got underway.



JB Hi-fi shares slumped 8 percent. The electronics retailer posted solid first-half results but issued a lower than expected outlook for the rest of the year. Myer Holdings plummeted 6 percent.



Miners bucked the weak trend, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rising about 1.5 percent each while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 2.4 percent.



Rail freight operator Aurizon Holdings rallied 2 percent as it reported a 52 percent increase in half-year profit.



Seoul stocks clawed back some of last week's losses, helped by bargain hunting by retail investors after Wall Street recovered Friday. The benchmark Kospi climbed 21.61 points or 0.91 percent to 2,385.38.



Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 2.3 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix added 1.5 percent while shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries tumbled 3.5 percent.



New Zealand shares fell slightly as Fletcher Building and CBL Corp remained in trading halts. The benchmark S&P NZX-50 index dropped 33.31 points or 0.41 percent to 8,059.06, with Kathmandu Holdings, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Ryman Healthcare all ending down about 2 percent ahead of U.S. inflation data due this week.



Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.3 percent despite weak retail sales data. Singapore Exchange fell over 7 percent after three of the largest Indian stock exchanges announced they would stop licensing their indices and market data with foreign exchanges.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.4 percent on Friday but lost 5.2 percent for the week. The S&P 500 advanced 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent.



