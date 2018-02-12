

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation slowed in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Monday.



Consumer prices advanced 0.7 percent annually, slower than the 0.8 percent increase seen in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent after staying flat a month ago. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent drop for January.



For the whole year of 2018, the Swiss National Bank forecast inflation to rise to 0.7 percent from an estimated 0.5 percent in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX