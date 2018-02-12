Flight information leader continues to advance technology and product innovation capabilities

OAG, the global leader in flight information, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Vipul Nakum as Chief Product Officer. The appointment represents another significant investment by OAG in product strategy, innovation and growth.

"Consolidation, technology disruption and rapidly-changing traveller expectations have created an unprecedented period of opportunity and change in the global aviation and travel market," said Phil Callow, CEO of OAG. "The addition of Vipul an incredibly talented and successful technology and business leader enables us to capitalise on this opportunity even further. His entrepreneurial approach has delivered industry-leading results across a number of information businesses and underlines our focus on adding new capabilities that increase the value we provide to our customers and partners."

Nakum brings more than 25 years of experience creating value for B2B information, analytics and media businesses to the OAG team. Most recently, Nakum advised private and PE-backed companies on product strategy and mergers and acquisitions. Prior, he was Head of Product Development at Reed Business Information following the acquisition of Ascend Worldwide by Flightglobal. Nakum has also held senior positions at D&B, Morningstar and S&P Global.

As CPO, Nakum will oversee product strategy, vision and innovation, and be responsible for both new solution development and continuous improvement to OAG's existing product lines.

"OAG has experienced impressive growth and incredible demand across the aviation and technology markets it's an incredibly exciting time to join the team," said Nakum, who will also be appointed to OAG's board. "The opportunity to build upon the company's existing leadership position and play a key role in OAG's next phase of growth was very attractive."

About OAG

OAG is the leading global provider of digital flight information and provides accurate, timely and actionable information and applications across the travel sector to the world's airlines, airports, government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, consultancies and travel related companies.

OAG has the world's largest network of air travel data, including the definitive schedules database of more than 900 airlines and over 4,000 airports. With the most extensive flight status information database in the market, OAG handles more than 57 million records of flight status updates per year, processes 1.4 billion requests and continues to deliver in excess of 54 million dynamic flight status updates daily.

For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

