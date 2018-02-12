Ipreo's Investor Access Joined by Three More Banks

Firm reports milestone deal flow as bank and investor participation continues to grow

NEW YORKand LONDON, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, reported a strong opening to the year for Investor Access, with three more investment banks joining the initiative and milestone deal flow numbers.

Having just announced in December that Investor Access, which kicked off in January of last year, had reached 29 member banks and over 100 investors, the firm this week reported three more banks joining, bringing the number of member banks to 32 and more than 130 investors now able to place orders. Order volumes for 2018 so far have already surpassed Q4 2017 totals, while only being less than half-way through the current quarter.

"The momentum we have seen right out of the gate in 2018 is a clear indicator of market adoption," said Bill Sherman, EVP and Head of the Global Markets Group for Ipreo. "We've seen more participants joining and existing participants using the platform more extensively, which highlights that this is being positively embraced by the industry."

Ipreo's Investor Access is the only primary deal communication platform to be built in partnership with representatives from all participant types - syndicate, sales, buy-side traders, portfolio managers, compliance, regulators, and issuers - resulting in a solution that has benefit to all parties.

About Investor Access

Investor Access allows investors to be alerted to new-issue announcements, receive information on deal terms and conditions, submit and manage orders, and receive electronic notification of allocation and pricing details, along with other deal-related information such as the prospectus and final terms. It builds on Ipreo's existing fixed-income suite, including IssueNet, a fixed-income syndicate connectivity tool used by more than 160 banks today.

The Investor Access initiative is the result of collaboration between an initial group of eleven banks which has now expanded to thirty-two participating banks including ABN AMRO, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Danske, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Santander, Societe Generale Corporate Investment & Banking (SG CIB), UBS, UniCredit, VTB Capital, and others.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has nearly 2000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.

