The Best Ever Big Bang Unico TMT, a Chronograph for the Undefeated Champion of the Noble Art

LAS VEGAS, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Everyone knows I'm crazy about mechanical beauties, especially sparkling watches. So I'm truly proud to see the letters TMT x Hublot glittering on top of my watch. This timepiece means a lot to me, it symbolizes my career, my unbeaten 50-0 record andmylast fightwhen I made history!"

-Floyd "Money" Mayweather, Hublot Ambassador

Five-time world champion Record holder in his discipline with 50 straight wins.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640562/Hublot_BIG_BANG_UNICO_TMT_Boxing.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640563/Hublot__Floyd_Money_Mayweather.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640565/BIG_BANG_UNICO_TMT.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640573/Hublot_BIG_BANG_UNICO_TMT.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640574/TMT_x_Hublot.jpg )

"It's anhonour for us to beassociated with the Noble Art's legend of legends.Achampionwho, in taking his50thvictory,holds the discipline's record."The BestEver"! 50 victories,no defeats,absolute mastery of an art that requires fighting spirit,bravery,self-transcendence,a sense of honour and keen tactical sense. Avoidingpunches,and landing precise, clean and powerful ones, without any doubt,round afterround,fight after fight.It's theperseverance that makes all thedifference.Achampionin our image"first, unique, different!"

-Ricardo Guadalupe, CEOofHublot

Twelve-time, five divisionundefeatedworld championFloyd"Money"Mayweatherisboxing's gold. Thechampionofchampions,who reigned supreme for more than two decades,amassing a 50-0 unsurpassed ring record,will joinHublotexecutives on Saturday in Las Vegasto unveil twonewwatches created incollaborationwiththe luxury watch company."Money"will help unveiltheBig Bang Unico TMT, anabbreviation of"The Money Team"and symbol ofthepowerful and highlyvisiblelogo ofFloyd Mayweather's lifestyle brand.

On 26th August 2017, Floyd Mayweather, the superstar of boxing, entered the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in style. His black shorts studded with gold displayed "TBE"and "HUBLOT", two words expressing a single state of mind and one of absolute victory. A creation designed by Sophie Whittam, Director of Fight Label, the ultimate luxury boxing shorts and clothing brand. The talented designer chose black and gold to symbolise the athlete's iconic and timeless character. She created an illustration representing Floyd on his own $1 million note. Cut out of gold leaf, the design was applied by hand onto matt-black lambskin. The belt cut out of suede and brilliant black python is embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Shortssymbolising connections and a record

Hublot x Mayweather; the story of this "knockout" partnership began in 2015 at "The Fight of the Century" pitting Floyd against Manny Pacquiao. For the first time, Money sported the name of the brand on his boxing shorts. In 2017, for "The Money Fight" against Conor McGregor, Mayweather wore Hublot on his belt once again. These shorts have become the emblem of the legend of legends, sealing his 50thstraight win! Shorts that naturally became the focus of the design of the Big Bang Unico TMT, Hublot have even used the setting where the fight took place to unveil its two limited editions.

BIG BANGUNICOTMT-The Game Changer-"The watch of all wins"

The Big Bang Unico TMT adorns its winning outfit with a strap in black calf leather enhanced with python and gold studs, transposing the codes of the famous shorts worn by Mayweather during his latest fight. The boxing champion's gold appears in the details of the two watches. For the first time, 3N-gold-incrusted carbon fibre dresses the watch from its case to its bezel. This is a unique composite material; gold powder is manually inserted into the carbon fibre layers before being compressed. At 12 o'clock, the watch proudly displays the 3 letters TMT in appliqué. The sapphire case back bears the champion's ultimate inscription, TBE, "The Best Ever". Released in a limited edition of 100 pieces, the Big Bang Unico TMT is also available in 10 numbered editions set entirely in 3N gold. The flange, bezel, case, counters, index and three golden TMT letters sparkle beneath the light of 48 baguette-cut diamonds and 378 brilliant-cut diamonds for a carat weight of 4.85.

Two invincible watches delivered with a boxing glove signed by the all-time champion.

Big BangUnicoTMT!What's your next challenge?