At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics equity rights will be traded on First North as from February 13, 2018.



Security name: ChromoGenics TO2 -------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO2 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010662395 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 150385 --------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, SEK 3,50 per share --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in ChromoGenics AB (publ) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 10, 2020 - January 31, 2020 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 29, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.