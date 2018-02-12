Kinnevik notes the announcement by MTG

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it notes the announcement by Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") regarding TDC Group's Board of Directors' intention to withdraw its recommendation of the transaction entailing TDC Group's acquisition of MTG's Nordic Entertainment and MTG Studios businesses.

For further information, please refer to the press release issued by MTG at www.mtg.com (http://www.mtg.com/).

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10.00 CET on 12 February 2018.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

