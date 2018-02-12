Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power signs memorandum of understanding with solar developer Hwaseong Solar Energy to construct what would be nation's largest floating solar farm on western coast.State-run South Korean energy firm Korea Hyrdo & Nuclear Power (KHNP) has today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with local renewable energy company Hwaseong Solar Energy to develop a 100 MW floating solar PV plant near the western coastline of the country. The identified site for the project is Hwaseong Lake, which is a manmade body of water that sits on South Korea's western shoreline, some 70 km ...

