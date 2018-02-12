AVEVA Group updated the market on its proposed combination with the Schneider Electric software business on Monday, confirming that the review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States has now finished, and clearance has been received for the merger. The FTSE 250 firm said that as a result, all conditions for completion of the combination have been fulfilled, save for admission, which is expected on 1 March. It said the record date for the £650m cash return of value to AVEVA ...

