Business information and events group Euromoney Institutional Investor has reached a binding agreement to sell its Global Markets Intelligence Division (GMID), consisting of CEIC and EMIS, to a consortium of CITIC Capital Partners Management and Caixin Global, for an equity value of $180.5m. The FTSE 250 firm said the sale was expected to complete by the end of April, to allow for a smooth transition of the business to the consortium. It said the consideration would be received in cash on ...

