SINGAPORE, Feb 12, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (Kingsmen), and its subsidiaries (the Group), a leading communication design and production group, today announced that Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., its US-based subsidiary, has entered into a licensing agreement with global play and entertainment company Hasbro International, Inc. (Hasbro) to create, build and operate NERF family entertainment center (FEC) attractions across Asia Pacific. A leader in action based performance toys with unparalleled performance, power and popularity, the NERF brand appeals to fans of all ages.Kingsmen will co-conceptualise, create, build and operate multiple NERF FEC attractions across Asia Pacific, with the first location to open by 2019 in Singapore. This will be the first FEC concept attraction for Hasbro and the NERF brand. Each stand-alone indoor entertainment facility will feature multiple activity zones, merchandising and food & beverage areas that will engage and entrench all family members into the fun and action of the NERF brand. The agreement between Hasbro and Kingsmen marks the start of an inaugural partnership and entry into the development and operation of NERF FEC attractions across Asia Pacific.Mr. Andrew Cheng, Group Chief Executive Officer of Kingsmen, said, "This new concept attraction and collaboration with Hasbro marks our entry into the development and operating of LBE (location based entertainment), and an expansion of our business portfolio. This exciting new move is an extension of our skillsets built over the years, and expands on our business of creating and building unique experiences.""In its 45-year history, NERF has transcended the toy aisle to become a lifestyle brand that both kids and adults enjoy. While we have continued success in the blaster category and have grown the sports action, pet, and electronics categories, our research shows that consumers have been looking for even more ways to engage with the NERF brand. We are thrilled to be working with Kingsmen, and view this opportunity as an important evolution for the NERF brand," said Michael Ritchie, VP, Global Brand Marketing, NERF Franchise."Our collaboration with Kingsmen will allow us - for the first time ever - to offer a wholly-immersive and true play experience that unlocks a totally new and exciting way to experience the NERF brand for fans of all ages. As fans in our NERF Nation say, it's 'NERF or Nothin.'"About Kingsmen Creatives Ltd.Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange, Kingsmen is a leading communication design and production group. Established in 1976, the Group has a network of 19 offices and full service facilities serving global clients in Exhibitions & Thematic, Retail & Corporate Interiors, Research & Design, and Alternative Marketing.Kingsmen's seamless end-to-end solutions, through its vertically and horizontally integrated service offerings, coupled with its network of offices and partners, provide clients the benefits of flexibility, speed and value. Building on its design-led, quality and service-driven culture, the Group has established a reputation and visible brand that is synonymous with creative and innovative solutions.The Group serves a long-standing base of clients from diverse industries including well-known names such as Chanel, Changi Airport Group, DBS, FJ Benjamin Group, Gucci, Hong Kong & Shanghai Disneyland, LVMH Group, Ralph Lauren, Resorts World Sentosa, Robinsons Group, Singapore GP, TAG Heuer, Tax Free World Association, Tiffany & Co., Universal Studios, and Wing Tai Asia.About Hasbro Inc.Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands.The company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere Institute for the past six years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).For more information, please contact:Sarah FangSenior Executive, Corporate CommunicationsKingsmen Creatives Ltd.DID: +65 688 000 29Fax: +65 688 000 38Email: sarahfang@kingsmen-int.comCheryl LimSenior Executive, Corporate CommunicationsKingsmen Creatives Ltd.DID: +65 688 043 05Fax: +65 688 000 38Email: cheryllim@kingsmen-int.comSource: Kingsmen Creatives Ltd.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.