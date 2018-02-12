COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2018- 12 FEBRUARY 2018



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,551,391 330.56 512,829,128.08 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 February 2018 9,000 349.26 3,143,330.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 February 2018 10,000 342.70 3,427,042.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 February 2018 9,649 344.90 3,327,974.84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 February 2018 5,000 345.10 1,725,502.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 February 2018 9,416 341.49 3,215,477.37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,594,456 330.94 527,668,454.39 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,736,143 shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



