In light hereof, consistent with the obligations of TDC towards Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG"), TDC has consulted with MTG and has communicated that TDC's Board of Directors would intend to withdraw its recommendation of the transaction with MTG to combine MTG's Nordic Entertainment and Studios businesses with TDC if an offer for all shares of TDC is made.



There can be no certainty that the current discussions will lead to the potential bidder making an offer



TDC will provide further information as and when received.



