Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 6







On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 6:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ----------- ------------ Total, latest announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 February 2018 180,000 244.04 43,927,200 ------------------- 6 February 2018 185,000 240.89 44,564,650 ------------------- 7 February 2018 180,000 241.41 43,453,800 ------------------- 8 February 2018 183,000 242.88 44,447,040 ------------------- 9 February 2018 190,000 240.17 45,632,300 ------------------- Total accumulated over week 6 918,000 222,024,990 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 918,000 222,024,990 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 43,784,230 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.67% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







