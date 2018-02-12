sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,37 Euro		+0,23
+0,72 %
WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,74
32,857
12:32
32,78
32,81
12:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANSKE BANK A/S
DANSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANSKE BANK A/S32,37+0,72 %