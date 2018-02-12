In the period 5 February 2018 to 9 February 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 8.4 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 262.4 million were bought back, equivalent to 87.5 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 6:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 5 February 2018 24,390 71.73 1,749,495 6 February 2018 29,268 69.79 2,042,614 7 February 2018 21,951 70.88 1,555,887 8 February 2018 19,512 71.33 1,391,791 9 February 2018 24,390 69.52 1,695,593 Accumulated during the period 119,511 70.58 8,435,379 Accumulated under the share 4,198,764 62.49 262,400,551 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,489,871 own shares, equivalent to 3.9 % of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data



05 February 06 February 07 February 08 February 09 February 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 24.390 71,73 29.268 69,79 21.951 70,88 19.512 71,33 24.390 69,52 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 24.390 71,73 29.268 69,79 21.951 70,88 19.512 71,33 24.390 69,52 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----





05 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 71,73 ---------------------------------------------- 242 72,60 XCSE 20180205 9:14:28.809925 758 72,60 XCSE 20180205 9:14:28.809964 148 72,10 XCSE 20180205 9:17:12.436128 72 72,10 XCSE 20180205 9:22:14.889418 314 72,10 XCSE 20180205 9:39:15.078716 466 72,20 XCSE 20180205 9:50:39.771912 500 72,20 XCSE 20180205 10:59:54.127956 500 72,00 XCSE 20180205 10:59:58.851977 67 71,50 XCSE 20180205 11:12:57.309760 433 71,50 XCSE 20180205 11:12:57.356986 500 71,80 XCSE 20180205 12:22:30.424778 500 71,50 XCSE 20180205 13:44:06.183076 348 71,50 XCSE 20180205 13:44:06.183076 152 71,50 XCSE 20180205 13:44:06.183188 129 71,30 XCSE 20180205 14:00:07.879540 500 71,70 XCSE 20180205 15:05:36.666341 500 71,60 XCSE 20180205 15:07:49.071372 871 71,50 XCSE 20180205 15:09:27.579336 36 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:02:52.999688 464 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:03:12.817245 500 71,30 XCSE 20180205 16:04:22.054177 825 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:39:03.756857 300 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:39:03.756900 1 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:39:03.756918 330 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:39:03.756951 405 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:39:03.756974 139 71,40 XCSE 20180205 16:39:03.756997 14.390 71,73 XCSE 20180205 16:45:22.361624



06 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 69,79 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 68,00 XCSE 20180206 9:04:06.789790 1.000 67,80 XCSE 20180206 9:04:54.421230 1.000 70,00 XCSE 20180206 10:33:11.387846 286 70,30 XCSE 20180206 12:08:21.074750 185 70,30 XCSE 20180206 12:08:21.094877 529 70,30 XCSE 20180206 12:11:36.299295 90 70,40 XCSE 20180206 13:38:33.231756 910 70,40 XCSE 20180206 13:43:57.593062 1.000 70,30 XCSE 20180206 14:51:33.615015 54 70,10 XCSE 20180206 15:15:09.917885 946 70,10 XCSE 20180206 15:15:09.917944 2.000 70,00 XCSE 20180206 15:47:16.321245 62 70,30 XCSE 20180206 16:16:48.667700 64 70,30 XCSE 20180206 16:18:40.798242 874 70,30 XCSE 20180206 16:21:25.949759 38 70,20 XCSE 20180206 16:21:25.984739 88 70,20 XCSE 20180206 16:21:32.561056 9 70,20 XCSE 20180206 16:22:05.067201 482 70,20 XCSE 20180206 16:22:05.088530 383 70,20 XCSE 20180206 16:22:05.088571 33 70,10 XCSE 20180206 16:27:43.019887 70 70,10 XCSE 20180206 16:27:43.539943 897 70,10 XCSE 20180206 16:28:00.546116 17.268 69,79 XCSE 20180206 16:38:50.417487





07 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 70,88 ---------------------------------------------- 971 70,20 XCSE 20180207 9:20:52.141028 29 70,20 XCSE 20180207 9:20:52.356032 1.000 70,50 XCSE 20180207 11:07:22.807456 803 70,60 XCSE 20180207 11:43:53.189782 911 71,40 XCSE 20180207 13:39:05.221000 286 71,40 XCSE 20180207 13:39:05.221038 1.000 70,50 XCSE 20180207 14:18:29.579812 709 71,00 XCSE 20180207 15:39:05.095790 839 71,10 XCSE 20180207 15:54:34.061149 161 71,10 XCSE 20180207 15:54:34.061192 291 71,20 XCSE 20180207 16:08:48.641345 2.000 71,20 XCSE 20180207 16:45:59.484635 12.951 70,88 XCSE 20180207 17:12:02.238999



08 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 71,33 ---------------------------------------------- 26 71,80 XCSE 20180208 9:31:41.387000 285 71,70 XCSE 20180208 9:33:52.055000 283 71,70 XCSE 20180208 9:56:46.091000 271 71,50 XCSE 20180208 9:57:18.110000 205 71,50 XCSE 20180208 9:57:18.110000 288 71,20 XCSE 20180208 10:17:17.551000 97 71,70 XCSE 20180208 10:45:47.036000 262 71,70 XCSE 20180208 10:45:47.036000 136 71,60 XCSE 20180208 11:00:57.710000 141 71,60 XCSE 20180208 11:04:44.103000 383 71,60 XCSE 20180208 11:09:09.278000 287 71,40 XCSE 20180208 11:31:18.358000 287 71,20 XCSE 20180208 11:50:00.032000 78 70,50 XCSE 20180208 12:04:07.806000 529 71,10 XCSE 20180208 13:08:45.169000 498 70,90 XCSE 20180208 13:43:21.393000 256 71,60 XCSE 20180208 14:55:18.192000 36 71,60 XCSE 20180208 14:55:18.192000 233 71,60 XCSE 20180208 14:55:18.192000 86 71,60 XCSE 20180208 14:55:18.192000 911 71,50 XCSE 20180208 15:13:19.099000 502 71,50 XCSE 20180208 15:17:13.092000 286 71,50 XCSE 20180208 15:29:23.860000 283 71,40 XCSE 20180208 15:47:06.236000 56 71,10 XCSE 20180208 15:52:26.605000 44 71,10 XCSE 20180208 15:58:03.672000 184 71,10 XCSE 20180208 16:03:21.903000 44 71,10 XCSE 20180208 16:04:45.295000 126 71,10 XCSE 20180208 16:05:13.641000 156 71,10 XCSE 20180208 16:05:22.045000 291 70,90 XCSE 20180208 16:21:49.607000 290 70,70 XCSE 20180208 16:38:49.789000 50 70,40 XCSE 20180208 16:45:25.105565 110 70,40 XCSE 20180208 16:47:16.103306 11.512 71,33 XCSE 20180208 17:19:21.546889



09 February 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 69,52 ---------------------------------------------- 289 69,70 XCSE 20180209 9:04:49.494000 290 69,50 XCSE 20180209 9:20:17.051000 466 70,30 XCSE 20180209 9:38:30.539000 532 70,60 XCSE 20180209 10:22:27.492000 78 70,40 XCSE 20180209 10:31:19.547000 202 70,40 XCSE 20180209 10:31:19.567000 129 70,00 XCSE 20180209 10:49:40.163000 156 70,00 XCSE 20180209 10:49:40.185000 147 69,60 XCSE 20180209 10:56:54.140000 130 69,60 XCSE 20180209 11:00:14.144000 286 69,70 XCSE 20180209 11:13:57.761000 50 69,70 XCSE 20180209 11:26:59.595000 465 70,00 XCSE 20180209 12:15:32.084000 389 69,90 XCSE 20180209 12:28:52.385000 13 69,90 XCSE 20180209 12:28:55.633000 34 69,30 XCSE 20180209 12:44:02.719000 326 69,30 XCSE 20180209 12:46:08.131000 282 69,30 XCSE 20180209 13:30:23.275000 336 69,30 XCSE 20180209 13:49:47.302000 278 68,90 XCSE 20180209 13:54:26.853000 326 68,20 XCSE 20180209 14:16:46.617000 200 68,40 XCSE 20180209 14:57:50.817000 361 68,40 XCSE 20180209 15:00:07.334000 67 68,40 XCSE 20180209 15:05:58.633000 516 69,30 XCSE 20180209 15:21:33.577000 321 69,80 XCSE 20180209 15:33:14.447000 490 69,80 XCSE 20180209 16:00:15.247000 285 69,30 XCSE 20180209 16:17:03.753000 330 69,40 XCSE 20180209 16:40:09.687000 105 69,40 XCSE 20180209 16:40:09.687000 121 69,40 XCSE 20180209 16:47:06.898445 1.370 69,40 XCSE 20180209 16:52:52.988302 250 69,40 XCSE 20180209 16:52:52.988302 380 69,40 XCSE 20180209 16:52:53.007953 14.390 69,52 XCSE 20180209 17:02:50.768731



