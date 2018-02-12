

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday even as government bond yields continued to rise on expectations for higher interest rates and amid speculation that the European Central Bank may end its quantitative easing program as soon as possible.



Oil prices rebounded after six straight days of declines and German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to serve another full four-year term, helping buoy investor sentiment on a light day on the economic front.



The benchmark DAX was up 235 points or 1.94 percent at 12,343 in opening deals after declining 1.3 percent on Friday.



