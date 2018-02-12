BGEO Group said on Monday that its board has approved the demerger announced last July and that its investment business, Georgia Capital, plans to increase its stake in Bank of Georgia to 19.9%, from the previously announced 9.9%. The board has approved the demerger that will separate the group into twoLondon-listed businesses, with Bank of Georgia being the banking arm and Georgia Capital the investment business. "We expect the demerger to benefit both businesses in several ways: providing ...

