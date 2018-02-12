Acacia Mining reported a massive £710m loss after writing down the value of its assets due to a dispute with the government of Tanzania but has cut costs to "remain competitive" in 2018. The FTSE 250 group's revenue of $751.5m for the calendar year was down 29% on the previous year as gold production 27% decreased after Tanzania's mining authorities banned the export of gold-copper concentrate last March. This ban meant the company was unable to export and sell 185,800 ounces of produced gold ...

