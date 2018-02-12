Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-12 11:13 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on February 12, 2018:



ISIN code LT0000610073 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB11027A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB11027A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-02-14 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2027-04-26 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 1,1 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,150 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,159 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,170 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 46 710 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 800 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 10 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 10 037 096,05 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.





