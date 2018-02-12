With effect from February 13, 2018, the subscription rights in NP3 Fastigheter AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 26, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NP3 PREF TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010820480 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 150720 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from February 13, 2018, the paid subscription shares in NP3 Fastigheter AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until March 5, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NP3 PREF BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010820498 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 150721 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.