Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2017

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2017 on Thursday 15 February 2018 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/) and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

Presentation

09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/).

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to Arild.Ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:Arild.Ratikainen@statkraft.com).

Contact:

Arild Ratikainen, Senior Financial Advisor, tel.: +47 971 74 132

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.