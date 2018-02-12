sprite-preloader
12.02.2018 | 11:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter results 2017

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2017 on Thursday 15 February 2018 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/) and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

Presentation
09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/).

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to Arild.Ratikainen@statkraft.com (mailto:Arild.Ratikainen@statkraft.com).

Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Senior Financial Advisor, tel.: +47 971 74 132

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Statkraft AS via Globenewswire

