Events in Basel, Frankfurt and London Bring Together Industry Leaders to Reinvent Technology's role in Transforming Clinical Development

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO), is pleased to announce the 13th annual NEXT Conference series will commence in Europe in March 2018, with events in Basel (March 7), Frankfurt (March 21) and London (April 25-26). Industry experts in drug and device development, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics and digital medicine innovation will gather for the largest customer conference series of its kind, as more than 3,000 professionals attended events in Europe, Asia and the US last year.

Attendees from across the continent will have a unique opportunity to share best practices and network with industry peers. Medidata Solutions experts will discuss trends that will drive efficiencies for the drug and medical device development industry. The event series will feature interactive, hands-on learning opportunities to design, execute, manage and monitor the next generation of clinical research.

"We value the opportunity to network and learn from leaders across the healthcare sector at Medidata NEXT events," said Sachin Bharadia, Director of Clinical Data Management at Zifo RnD Solutions. "It provides an effective platform to examine how technological advances are changing best practices and transforming clinical research to improve efficiencies and accelerate drug development in order to bring important new medicines to patients across the world."

Thought provoking sessions will be led by global life sciences organizations, industry experts and Medidata executives. Each event is comprised of a rich, unique agenda, which can be found here.

"Medidata Solutions is in its 13th year of hosting the NEXT conference series, which continues to bring together life science professionals from around the world to evaluate how technology is revolutionizing drug development," said Christian Hebenstreit, General Manager EMEA, Medidata. "It also provides the opportunity for attendees to obtain first-hand experience of how our intelligent, unified platform is pushing scientific innovation to simplify complex clinical trial processes, accelerate research programs and drive better clinical outcomes. We look forward to kicking off the series in Basel on March 7."

Medidata NEXT EMEA events are free to attend. For further details of the events and to register, please visit http://medidatanext.com/.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com.

