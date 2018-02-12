EXCHANGE NOTICE 12.2.2018 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 13.2.2018



1 bond issued by Republic of Finland will be listed on HEL Government Bonds as of 13.2.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 12.2.2018 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 13.2.2018



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 13.2.2018 HEL Government Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Republic of Finland. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663155