EXCHANGE NOTICE 12.2.2018 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 13.2.2018
1 bond issued by Republic of Finland will be listed on HEL Government Bonds as of 13.2.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 12.2.2018 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 13.2.2018
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 13.2.2018 HEL Government Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Republic of Finland. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663155
