Lok'nStore confirmed that January saw the self-storage company reach its highest ever level of new storage sales. The AIM-traded company reported 6.9% year-on-year growth in like-for-like revenue for the first half of the financial year, after stripping out the effects of the closure of the company's Staines store and early trading in its Gillingham branch, which opened last month. Furthermore, as of 31 January the company noted a 6% increase in unit occupancy and a 0.4% hike in price per let ...

