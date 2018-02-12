The Local Shopping REIT announced on Monday that it has exchanged contracts for the sale of a portfolio of four properties, for a cash consideration of £9.465m. It said it anticipated that the sale would be completed over the next week, with the sale price representing a 5.8% discount to carrying value of the assets before sales costs. The London-listed company also recently exchanged contracts for the sale of a portfolio of six small properties in Kingston upon Hull, for a consideration of ...

