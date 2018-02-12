AIM-listed integrated property services specialist Styles & Wood has secured a contract to deliver the fit-out and refurbishment of the India Buildings in Liverpool on behalf of its client Shelborn Asset Management. The works will consist of a category A fit-out, which involves major refurbishment to the Grade II listed building including the provision of office space, remedial works and major external repairs to ensure it is viable as fully working building. When complete, the building will be ...

