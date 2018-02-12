Gold exploration and development company Conroy Gold and Natural Resources announced on Monday that the planned drilling programme on its Clay Lake-Clontibret gold target in Ireland has now commenced, with two drill rigs mobilised to site. The AIM-traded firm said the current drilling programme was focused on the Clontibret gold deposit in the south west of the Clay Lake-Clontibret gold target; where a JORC resource of 517,000 ounces of gold had already been defined on 20% of the Clontibret gold ...

