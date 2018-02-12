Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Worth $1.4 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalindustrial microwave heating equipment marketsize is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of magnetrons and RF solid state amplifiers in various end-use industries such as food, paper, plastic, and wood and derivatives is anticipated to positively affect market growth. These high-efficiency products are poised to witness significant rise in demand in the coming years owing to their long operating life, low maintenance requirements, and low power consumption.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Surging demand for RF solid state amplifiers is estimated to drive the overall market. They are likely to replace magnetrons over the forecast period due to benefits they offer, such as enhanced operating life, high precision output power control, frequency tuning, and fast frequency hopping. Moreover, the product has undergone several technological advancements over the past few years, which has led to its increased demand.

The industrial microwave heating equipment market is projected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of the equipment in varied applications across different end-use industries. Some of the applications include drying coated paper and/or synthetic paper, drying chemicals and pigments, puffing and vacuum drying, and rubber curing and tire pre-heating.

Furthermore, growing government regulations pertaining to safe usage of industrial microwave heating equipment continue to be one of the key growth stimulators for the market. Governments have established standards for maximum permissible emissions as well as equipment design and operation. For instance, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has assigned frequencies for microwave food processing.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Equipment (Magnetron, RF Solid State Amplifier), By End Use (Food, Paper, Wood & Derivatives, Plastic, Chemical), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-microwave-heating-equipment-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The industrial microwave heating equipment market was valued at USD 890.2 million in 2016 and is expected to post a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of RF solid state amplifiers in various end-use industries

in 2016 and is expected to post a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of RF solid state amplifiers in various end-use industries The RF solid state amplifiers segment is anticipated to the rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased operating life, high-precision output power control, low maintenance, and fast frequency tuning and hopping

Magnetrons and RF solid state amplifiers are widely adopted in the food industry, owing to their usage in diverse applications including cooking and foaming, drying and sterilizing, and tempering and blanching. The industry will be the fastest growing end-use segment, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

Europe represented the leading market share of approximately 34.0% in 2016 and is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rising industrialization and stringent government regulations

represented the leading market share of approximately 34.0% in 2016 and is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rising industrialization and stringent government regulations Key players such as Communications & Power Industries LLC, L3 Electron Devices, Muegge GmbH, Richardson Electronics, Ltd., and Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation dominated the market in 2016 and focus on strengthening their presence through mergers and acquisitions.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Intelligent Motor Control Centers Market - Expansion of manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as China , India and Brazil is expected to remain a key driving factor for promoting the market growth of intelligent motor control centers.



Expansion of manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as , and is expected to remain a key driving factor for promoting the market growth of intelligent motor control centers. Washing Machine Market - The global washing machine market size was estimated at USD 22.99 billion in 2015. The increasing demand for the commercial laundry equipment is expected to provide impetus to the industry growth.



The global washing machine market size was estimated at in 2015. The increasing demand for the commercial laundry equipment is expected to provide impetus to the industry growth. Headset Market - The headset market demand was valued at 297.1 million units in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The headset market demand was valued at 297.1 million units in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7%. GCC Protective Relay Market- The GCC protective relay market size was valued at USD 237.7 million in 2015 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial microwave heating equipment market based on equipment, end use, and region:

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Magnetrons RF Solid State Amplifiers

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Food Paper Wood & Derivatives Plastics Chemicals Others

Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/semiconductors-and-electronics

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com