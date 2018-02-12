

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clinical trial data is an important catalyst, and any update on the clinical studies can send the biotech stocks soaring or stumbling depending upon the news.



On January 30, 2018, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) announced the FDA clinical hold on the Company's U.S. studies of BPX-501 due to three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to the drug candidate, which sent the shares down more than 37% that day.



BPX-501 is under multiple phase 1/2 clinical trials in adults and pediatric patients with leukemias, lymphomas, and genetic blood diseases in the U.S. and Europe.



Listed below are some of the biotech/pharma stocks you need to keep an eye on this month.



Aimmune Therapeutics



Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies.



The Company's lead investigational drug is AR101, which is under phase III development, for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy.



The core phase III trial evaluating AR101 in peanut allergy is known as PALISADE, and top-line data from this study are expected this month (February).



AIMT has traded in a range of $15.97 to $40.65 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's (Feb.9) trading at $38.68, up 5.74%.



Kadmon Holdings



Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and fibrotic diseases.



The Company's lead drug candidate is KD025, under phase II development, in the indication of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.



The six-month data from this study of KD025 in IPF is due this month.



KDMN has traded in a range of $2.05 to $5.86 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $4.79, down 3.43%.



Kura Oncology



Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of cancer.



The Company's lead drug candidate is Tipifarnib, which is currently being studied in phase II clinical trials in HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Peripheral T-cell Lymphomas, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.



Kura reported positive results from its phase II study for Tipifarnib in HRAS Mutant Head and Neck Cancer on September 7, 2017. The news sent the stock as much as 101% to $13.80 the following day.



Updated results from this trial are expected to be presented at the 2018 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium (February 15-17, 2018).



KURA has traded in a range of $5.90 to $21.00 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $19.00, up 3.26%.



Novavax



Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza.



A phase I/II trial of the Company's NanoFlu seasonal flu vaccine candidate in healthy older adults is underway, with data expected this month.



NVAX closed Friday's trading at $1.98, down 1.00%. The stock has traded in a range of $0.73 to $2.32 in the last 1 year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX