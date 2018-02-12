

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $481 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $290 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $3.55 billion. This was up from $3.34 billion last year.



Loews Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $481 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



