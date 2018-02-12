Comparison and Price Analysis of InvenSense's High Performance 6-Axis Motion Sensor and Pressure Sensor Combo: ICM-20789

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "InvenSense ICM-20789: High Performance 6-Axis Motion Sensor and Pressure Sensor Combo: Comparison and Price Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Having supplied Apple for many years, InvenSense (TDK) is a leader in the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market. It has a large market share, competing with Bosch and others.



This year, with the acquisition of Sensirion's barometric pressure sensor division, InvenSense has entered a new market area. It has now released of its first 7-axis' motion tracking combo, bringing together a 6-axis IMU and a pressure sensor, moving it into drone applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Company Profile and Supply Chain



3. Physical Analysis



Package

Package views and dimensions, opening and cross-section

Pressure Sensor Die

View, dimensions, and marking

Delayering and process

Cross-section

MEMS Die

View, dimensions and marking

Cap removed

Sensing area

Cross-sections of the sensor, cap, and seal

ASIC Die

View, dimensions, and marking

Delayering and process

Cross-section

Manufacturing Process Flow

ASIC front-end process and wafer fabrication unit

Pressure sensor process flow and wafer fabrication unit

MEMS process flow and wafer fabrication unit

Packaging process flow and assembly unit

4. Cost Analysis



Yield hypotheses

Pressure sensor front-end cost

Pressure sensor back-end 0: probe test and dicing

Pressure sensor front-end cost per process steps

Pressure sensor wafer and die cost

ASIC front-end cost

ASIC back-end 0: probe test and dicing

ASIC wafer and die cost

MEMS front-end cost

MEMS back-end 0: probe test and dicing

MEMS front-end cost per process steps

MEMS wafer and die cost

Back-end: packaging cost

Back-end: packaging cost per process steps

Back-end: final test cost

IMU component cost

5. Estimated Price Analysis



Comparison with InvenSense IMU MP-67B, Sensor Hub ICM-30360 and iPhone 7 Plus OIS IMU

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lkrhcj/comparison_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716