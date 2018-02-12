Comparison and Price Analysis of InvenSense's High Performance 6-Axis Motion Sensor and Pressure Sensor Combo: ICM-20789

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "InvenSense ICM-20789: High Performance 6-Axis Motion Sensor and Pressure Sensor Combo: Comparison and Price Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Having supplied Apple for many years, InvenSense (TDK) is a leader in the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market. It has a large market share, competing with Bosch and others.
This year, with the acquisition of Sensirion's barometric pressure sensor division, InvenSense has entered a new market area. It has now released of its first 7-axis' motion tracking combo, bringing together a 6-axis IMU and a pressure sensor, moving it into drone applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Company Profile and Supply Chain
3. Physical Analysis
- Package
- Package views and dimensions, opening and cross-section
- Pressure Sensor Die
- View, dimensions, and marking
- Delayering and process
- Cross-section
- MEMS Die
- View, dimensions and marking
- Cap removed
- Sensing area
- Cross-sections of the sensor, cap, and seal
- ASIC Die
- View, dimensions, and marking
- Delayering and process
- Cross-section
- Manufacturing Process Flow
- ASIC front-end process and wafer fabrication unit
- Pressure sensor process flow and wafer fabrication unit
- MEMS process flow and wafer fabrication unit
- Packaging process flow and assembly unit
4. Cost Analysis
- Yield hypotheses
- Pressure sensor front-end cost
- Pressure sensor back-end 0: probe test and dicing
- Pressure sensor front-end cost per process steps
- Pressure sensor wafer and die cost
- ASIC front-end cost
- ASIC back-end 0: probe test and dicing
- ASIC wafer and die cost
- MEMS front-end cost
- MEMS back-end 0: probe test and dicing
- MEMS front-end cost per process steps
- MEMS wafer and die cost
- Back-end: packaging cost
- Back-end: packaging cost per process steps
- Back-end: final test cost
- IMU component cost
5. Estimated Price Analysis
- Comparison with InvenSense IMU MP-67B, Sensor Hub ICM-30360 and iPhone 7 Plus OIS IMU
