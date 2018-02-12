sprite-preloader
Comparison and Price Analysis of InvenSense's High Performance 6-Axis Motion Sensor and Pressure Sensor Combo: ICM-20789

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018

The "InvenSense ICM-20789: High Performance 6-Axis Motion Sensor and Pressure Sensor Combo: Comparison and Price Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Having supplied Apple for many years, InvenSense (TDK) is a leader in the inertial measurement unit (IMU) market. It has a large market share, competing with Bosch and others.

This year, with the acquisition of Sensirion's barometric pressure sensor division, InvenSense has entered a new market area. It has now released of its first 7-axis' motion tracking combo, bringing together a 6-axis IMU and a pressure sensor, moving it into drone applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview/Introduction

2. Company Profile and Supply Chain

3. Physical Analysis

  • Package
  • Package views and dimensions, opening and cross-section
  • Pressure Sensor Die
  • View, dimensions, and marking
  • Delayering and process
  • Cross-section
  • MEMS Die
  • View, dimensions and marking
  • Cap removed
  • Sensing area
  • Cross-sections of the sensor, cap, and seal
  • ASIC Die
  • View, dimensions, and marking
  • Delayering and process
  • Cross-section
  • Manufacturing Process Flow
  • ASIC front-end process and wafer fabrication unit
  • Pressure sensor process flow and wafer fabrication unit
  • MEMS process flow and wafer fabrication unit
  • Packaging process flow and assembly unit

4. Cost Analysis

  • Yield hypotheses
  • Pressure sensor front-end cost
  • Pressure sensor back-end 0: probe test and dicing
  • Pressure sensor front-end cost per process steps
  • Pressure sensor wafer and die cost
  • ASIC front-end cost
  • ASIC back-end 0: probe test and dicing
  • ASIC wafer and die cost
  • MEMS front-end cost
  • MEMS back-end 0: probe test and dicing
  • MEMS front-end cost per process steps
  • MEMS wafer and die cost
  • Back-end: packaging cost
  • Back-end: packaging cost per process steps
  • Back-end: final test cost
  • IMU component cost

5. Estimated Price Analysis

  • Comparison with InvenSense IMU MP-67B, Sensor Hub ICM-30360 and iPhone 7 Plus OIS IMU

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lkrhcj/comparison_and?w=5

