

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development area dropped slightly in December, data showed Monday.



The jobless rate fell to 5.5 percent in December from 5.6 percent in November.



The OECD said the latest rate was just 0.1 percentage point lower than the level just before the financial crisis in 2008, reflecting an increase in the active population.



In the euro area, the jobless rate held steady at 8.7 percent in December. Similarly, the rate was stable in the United States, at 4.1 percent.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, dropped by 0.2 percentage point to 11.6 percent in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX