

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Government websites across the world faced malware attack over the weekend in which visitors' computers were forced to mine the cryptocurrency Monero without consent. Finance ministers and central bankers from the two leading Eurozone countries have sought action on cryptocurrencies to be discussed during the upcoming G20 summit in March. Yet another scam may be in the offing after doubts are raised over an obscure Italian cryptocurrency exchange's claim of a hack.



Here is a wrap up of the main news from the cryptocurrency market over the last few hours.



'Cryptojacking' Malware Hits Government Websites Globally



Thousands of government websites across the world were infected by a malware over the weekend that forced visitors' computers to mine cryptocurrency while using the sites, a process known as 'cryptojacking.' The malware introduced a cryptomining script called CoinHive on pages of over 4,000 websites. The malware used an assistive software plug-in known as Browsealoud, which is a screen reading & translation tool for those with reading difficulties. The infected websites included the US Courts, UK Information Commissioner's Office, or ICO, the Student Loan Company, and the NHS, among others. Some Australian government websites were also infected.



German, French FinMins & CB Chiefs Seek G20 Action On Cryptocurrencies



German and French finance ministers and central bank governors have sought joint action by the G20 group of advanced and developing countries to tackle the risks posed by cryptocurrencies, reports said Friday. In a letter to the finance minister of Argentina, which holds the G20 presidency now, they have asked the matter to be placed as the top agenda for the upcoming meeting of the leaders from these countries in March. The first meeting of the G20's Digital Economy Task Force is being held in Buenos Aires on February 8 and 9. 'We believe there may be new opportunities arising from the tokens and the technologies behind them,' French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, his German counterpart Peter Altmaier, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau and his German peer Jens Weidmann said in the letter.



Abu Dhabi Market Watchdog Plans Regulation For Crypto Exchanges



Abu Dhabi's market watchdog is considering the establishment of a regulatory regime for cryptocurrency exchanges and intermediaries. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) is reviewing and considering the development of a robust, risk-appropriate regulatory framework to regulate and supervise activities of virtual currency exchanges and intermediaries, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, which is the UAE's international financial centre located in the captial city, said in a statement. In October 2017, the FSRA issued regulatory guidelines for Initial Coin Offerings, or ICOs, and virtual currencies.



Doubts Raised Over Italy's BitGrail's $195 Mln Hack Loss Claim



Doubts are raised over an obscure Italian cryptocurrency exchange BitGrail's claim that it lost nearly $195 million worth of Nano coins when it was hacked late last week. However, developers behind the Nano cryptocurrency, formerly known as RaiBlocks, have said publicly that they have sufficient reason to believe that BitGrail founder Francesco Firano has been misleading the Nano Core Team and the community regarding the cryptocurrency exchange for a significant period of time.



Fundstrat's Lee Says Bitcoin Crash May Have Signaled Stock Market Plunge



Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisers told CNBC that the crash in the Bitcoin price two months ago may have signaled the recent the plunge in the stock markets. The fund manager, known for his bullishness on cryptocurrencies, added that the connection between the Bitcoin price and the stock market is really limited.



Current Prices



As of 6.26 am ET on Monday, Bitcoin was up 8.65 percent at $8,747.76 and Ethereum was higher by 6.2 percent at $860.07 on coinbase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX