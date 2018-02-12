Global Connector Market 2012-2017 & 2018-2023: PCB Connector will Remain the largest Product Type Due to Growing Automation in Various Sectors

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Connector Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connector market is expected to reach an estimated $80.4 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the connector market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive and transportation, telecom/datacom, computer and peripheral, industrial, and consumer electronics industry. The major growth drivers for this market are growing 3C applications (Computers, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), miniaturization of electronic devices, and demand for products with advanced features, convenience, and connectivity.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the connector industry, includes Increasing demand for high speed connectors, shift towards compact and thinner connectors, development of high power connectors.

Some of the connector companies profiled in this report include TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision, and Delphi Connection.

The researcher forecasts that PCB connector will remain the largest product type due to growing automation in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, and military is driving the PCB connectors. Fiber optic connector segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to its easy installation, fast connection, low signal loss, and high performance which are highly required in optical communications.

Within the connector market, the automotive and transportation will remain the largest end use industry and witness highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in vehicles, increasing need for safety systems, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is supported by growth in automotive production, growing demand in tablets and smartphones, and increasing industrial automation, and growth in demand for home appliances. The awareness regarding increasing air pollution levels has encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles that create tremendous opportunities for connectors in China, Japan, India, and other countries.

Some of the features of Connector Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global connector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global connector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global connector market size by various applications such as product, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global connector market size by various applications such as product, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global connector market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global connector market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of connector in the global connector market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of connector in the global connector market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of connector in the global connector market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of connector in the global connector market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.1.1: Properties of Connectors

2.1.2: Structure of Connectors

2.1.3: Industry Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Connector Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Connector Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Automotive and Transportation

3.3.2: Consumer Electronics

3.3.3: Computer and Peripherals

3.3.4: Industrial

3.3.5: Telecom/Datacom

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Connector Market by Product

3.4.1: PCB Connectors

3.4.2: Fiber Optic Connectors

3.4.3: Rectangular I/O

3.4.4: RF Coax

3.4.5: Application Specific Connectors

3.4.6: Circular Connectors

3.4.7: IC Sockets

3.4.8: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Connector Market by Region

4.2: North American Connector Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Computer and Peripheral, Industrial, Telecom/Datacom, and Others

4.2.2: The US Connector Market

4.2.3: The Canadian Connector Market

4.2.4: The Mexican Connector Market

4.3: European Connector Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Computer and Peripheral, Industrial, Telecom/Datacom, and Others

4.3.2: German Connector Market

4.3.3: United Kingdom Connector Market

4.3.4: French Connector Market

4.3.5: Italian Connector Market

4.4: APAC Connector Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Computer and Peripheral, Industrial, Telecom/Datacom, and Others

4.4.2: Chinese Connector Market

4.4.3: Japanese Connector Market

4.4.4: Indian Connector Market

4.4.5: South Korean Connector Market

4.5: ROW Connector Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Computer and Peripheral, Industrial, Telecom/Datacom, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: Other Expense

6.4: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Connector Market by End Use Industry

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Connector Market by Product Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Connector Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Connector Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Connector Market

7.3.3: Technology Development

7.3.4: Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Connector Industry



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: TE Connectivity Ltd.

8.2: Amphenol Corporation

8.3: Molex Incorporated

8.4: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

8.5: Volex PLC

8.6: Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

8.7: Delphi Connection Systems

8.8: Hirose Electric Co., Ltd



