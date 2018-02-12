EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Recognized Among Top Global Tech Companies Leading in Open Source Contributions

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, was ranked #14 in the number of employees that actively contributed to Open Source projects on GitHub. According to InfoWorld, EPAM had 585 active contributors to GitHub in 2017. The list was compiled using the GitHub REST API to pull public information from GitHub users with at least 10 commits to public projects last year.

EPAM currently has over 1,300 Open Source contributors and more than 61,000 commits in the public domain, and is committed to the advancement of Free and Open Source software. EPAM's employees contribute to a diverse range of Open Source projects across domains such as big data and embedded as well as key industries, including Life Sciences and Healthcare, Financial Services and Retail.

"The Free and Open Source movement has significantly improved the speed and efficiency of software development through its emphasis on building a community that thrives on experimentation and collaboration," said Dr. Konstantin Boudnik, Chief Technologist, Big Data and Open Source Fellow, EPAM. "By making code transparent and accessible to everyone, Open Source projects are driving technology change through a distributed and collective approach to innovation. We are proud to be an organization that supports the global Open Source community and encourages our over 25,000 engineers to be active contributors."

EPAM regularly sponsors and hosts hackathons for its customers, partners, employees and the technology community at large that accelerate the pace of innovation and encourage Open Source contribution. For more information about EPAM's contribution to Open Source, please visit http://opensource.epam.com (http://opensource.epam.com/). To learn more about the ranking of GitHub contributors, visit www.infoworld.com/article/3253948/open-source-tools/who-really-contributes-to-open-source.html (http://www.infoworld.com/article/3253948/open-source-tools/who-really-contributes-to-open-source.html).

