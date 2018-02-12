JobDiva, Inc.: JobDiva Recognized as 'Top-Rated' Recruitment Software, by TrustRadius, for 2018

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva has been recognised as a 2018 Top Rated Recruitment Software by TrustRadius, for the third consecutive year. This highly-regarded award is an honor to receive particularly because it derives directly from the experiences of real users.

As TrustRadius says, these reviews are "based solely on user satisfaction scores. They are not influenced by analyst opinion, the vendor's company size, popularity, site traffic, or status as a TrustRadius customer". These are grassroots reviews, stemming from the individuals who stand to profit from the most intelligent, dynamic recruiting software.

JobDiva's platform offers an adaptability, power and consistency which other software providers can only envy. And as the leading global Applicant Tracking, Talent Management and Customer Relations solution, JobDiva has surged to the forefront of what today's technology can do. This award, received for the third year in a row, is further evidence of that fact.

"[JobDiva] is the best ATS I have used to date", says Shalu Singh, Technical Recruiter for Artech Information Systems-the review quoted by TrustRadius in their announcement of this illustrious award. Among user reviews, this is a common theme. Many testify that JobDiva is the summit of recruitment technology. Such praise has culminated in this major award from the web's most objective source for software ratings.

"We've built a solution as powerful as it is easy to use-flexible, agile and built to adapt", said Emily Clark, JobDiva's Product Manager. "We're the leaders in staffing software and are beyond happy to be recognised for that".

TrustRadius users' favourite functions ranged from JobDiva's rich CRM to the solution's back-office functionality. Some favoured the Business Intelligence suite, while others profited from the candidate connectivity platform, which is unique to JobDiva. All, however, found JobDiva blazing-fast at delivering the right talent.

By saving time and cutting down on professional stress, JobDiva delivers the greatest good of all-a higher quality of life. JobDiva's leadership could not be prouder that the users agree.

To see for yourself how JobDiva's ratings compare with lesser recruiting systems, click here (https://www.jobdiva.com/compare-products/15-ways-jobdiva-beats-other-applicant-tracking-software/?utm_source=JDemailDamandingMarket&utm_medium=JDemailDamandingMarket&utm_campaign=JobDiva2017).

Contact:

Neil Brodie

Director of Business Development

020 7596 2774

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jobdivadude/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/DivaDude)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dc5f9ce-3050-4434-b39b-6b93f482770e (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dc5f9ce-3050-4434-b39b-6b93f482770e)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: JobDiva, Inc. via Globenewswire

