CapMan Oyj: CapMan Nordic Real Estate II acquires an office and retail property in Copenhagen

CapMan Real Estate press release 12 February 2018 at 1.00 p.m. EET

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II acquires an office and retail property in Copenhagen

CapMan Nordic Real Estate II -fund has bought KAB's headquarter building in the attractive "LatinQuarter" area of central Copenhagen. KAB will stay in the property during the development of their new headquarter building.

The property "Grundtvighus" has a total of 9,787 sqm of leasable space and is located in central Copenhagen in the attractive "LatinQuarter" a few hundred meters from Nørreport Station, City Hall, Tivoli and the famous "Strøget" retail street. The property is currently used as the headquarter for the seller KAB. The seller is a non-profit public developer of housing in Denmark.

"Once KAB vacates the property, there are various possibilities for further use. It can be redeveloped into more modern office space and the high-ceiling basement offers a great space for a restaurant, or alternatively the property can be converted into a modern high-end hotel." says Peter Gill, Investment Director at CapMan Real Estate.

The acquisition of Grundtvighus is CapMan Nordic Real Estate II's third acquisition following closing of the EUR 425 million fund raising in August this year. The focus of the fund is to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in established submarkets of major Nordic cities.

CapMan Real Estate has a team consisting of over 30 real estate professionals in Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen. CapMan Real Estate was established in 2005 and it currently has over EUR 1.7 billion of assets under management.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Gill, Investment Director, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +45 20 43 55 63

Torsten Bjerregaard, Managing Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +45 33 43 63 70

CapMan is a leading Nordic private asset expert with an active approach to value-creation in its target companies and assets. We offer a wide selection of investment products and services. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have developed hundreds of companies and real estate and created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 28 years. CapMan has today 118 private equity professionals and manages approximately €2.8 billion in assets under management. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make investments from our own balance sheet. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors. Our current investment strategies cover Real Estate, Buyout, Russia, Credit, Growth Equity and Infrastructure. We also have a growing service business that currently includes procurement services (CaPS), fundraising advisory (Scala Fund Advisory), and fund management services.

