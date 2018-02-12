sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea Bank AB: Annual Financial Report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Paris Stock Exchange: XHFT

Nordea has published its annual and sustainability reports

The Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the year 2017 can be downloaded at www.nordea.com. (http://www.nordea.com/)

Documents

  • Nordea Sustainability Report 2017 (https://www.nordea.com/Images/33-247009/Sustainability%20Report%202017%20(2).pdf)
  • Nordea Annual Report 2017 (https://www.nordea.com/Images/33-247331/Annual%20Report%20Nordea%20Bank%20AB%202017.pdf)
  • Press release (PDF)

For further information:
Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15
Claes Eliasson, Acting Head of Group External Communications, +46 72 141 67 12

