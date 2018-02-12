Nordea Bank AB (publ): Nordea Bank AB: Annual Financial Report

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Paris Stock Exchange: XHFT

Nordea has published its annual and sustainability reports

The Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the year 2017 can be downloaded at www.nordea.com. (http://www.nordea.com/)

Documents

Nordea Sustainability Report 2017 (https://www.nordea.com/Images/33-247009/Sustainability%20Report%202017%20(2).pdf)

Nordea Annual Report 2017 (https://www.nordea.com/Images/33-247331/Annual%20Report%20Nordea%20Bank%20AB%202017.pdf)

Press release (PDF)

For further information:

Rodney Alfvén, Head of Investor Relations, +46 72 235 05 15

Claes Eliasson, Acting Head of Group External Communications, +46 72 141 67 12

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nordea Bank AB (publ) via Globenewswire

