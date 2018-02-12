

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corp. (L) reported that excluding the impact of the Tax Act, the company's fourth-quarter net income would have been $281 million or $0.83 per share. Excluding net tax benefit, net income decreased $9 million year-over-year as higher earnings at CNA Financial Corporation and Loews Hotels & Co were offset by lower results at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.



Total fourth-quarter revenue increased to $3.56 billion from $3.34 billion, prior year. CNA Financial revenues were $2.45 billion compared to $2.40 billion. Diamond Offshore revenue was $356 million, down from $390 million, a year ago.



For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Diamond Offshore's earnings were affected by a $36 million net charge related to the Tax Act. Absent the charge, earnings decreased due to lower contract drilling revenue, higher contract drilling expense, an impairment charge related to the carrying value of a drilling rig and restructuring and separation costs.



CNA's earnings were affected by a $78 million net charge related to the Tax Act. Absent the charge, earnings increased due to higher favorable net prior year development and improved current accident year underwriting results from its property and casualty operations, partially offset by lower net investment income.



Boardwalk Pipeline's earnings were affected by a $294 million net benefit related to the Tax Act. Absent the benefit, earnings were consistent with the prior year.



Loews Hotels' earnings were affected by a $27 million net benefit related to the Tax Act. Absent the benefit, earnings increased due to improved performance at several large properties, including the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, and higher equity income from the Universal Orlando joint venture properties.



Book value per share increased to $57.83 at December 31, 2017 from $53.96 at December 31, 2016. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income increased to $57.91 at December 31, 2017 from $54.62 at December 31, 2016.



