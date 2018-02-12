Stock Market Chaos Can Generate OpportunitiesThe major stock market volatility over the past week and a bit may be new to some of you, but for me, it wasn't such a big deal, given that the run-up in January and 2017 was not reasonable. I have also experienced the stock market havoc during the technology implosion in early 2000 and the subprime financial meltdown in 2008.Now that's not to say the past week wasn't easy to stomach, but for those with a longer term to the stock market and investments, market chaos like this breeds buying opportunities. However, it will likely sting more before getting better.Think about the Great Recession in 2008. If you bought shares back.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...