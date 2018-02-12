Why the Crypto Market Crashed So DrasticallyCryptocurrencies have emerged as the most sought-after investments of our age. Everyone wants to get on this gravy train. What's frightening, however, is that fickle speculators have taken the wheel, while serious investors have taken the backseat. Volatility reigns supreme in this space and stability remains missing in action. This is exactly why this joyride met with the deadly accident in January-a calamity that will go down in history as the great crypto market crash of 2018.Even though prices have slightly recovered, the hefty losses incurred by impatient investors will probably remain etched in their memories.

